Vanishing Point: 2023-10-10

Written by on October 10, 2023

  1. Tim Panaretos – When It Rains
  2. Firoza – Through The Valleys Of Kurdistan / Khorramabad Dusk / Somewhere East Of Dezful / At The Tomb Of Hafez
  3. Rat Filth – Feeling It (2)
  4. Haraam – Personal Brand
  5. Tom Hall – Dune Field
  6. Tell Me Strangely – The Deep End
  7. Bad Magic – Week
  8. Tim Panaretos – The Walls Close In
  9. The Drunken Boat – Emerald and Steel
  10. David Palliser – Pocket
  11. David Palliser – Stay A While
  12. StrangerStill – Bring Me The Bees
  13. Bad Magic – 1 – 8
  14. DFFDL – And Drifted
  15. Clinton Green – Setting for The Iliad
  16. Sage Pbbbt / Erin K Taylor – MPavilion
  17. Tim Panaretos – Webs
  18. TKB (Timothy K Brown) – A
  19. TBK – B
  20. Ragtime Frank – It’s Hard Time
  21. Rod Cooper / Carla Oliver / Justin Ashworth – Wired Head Tantrums
  22. Primal Regression Therapy – II
  23. DUO – Live at DGR
  24. Firoza – Islands Of The Gulf / A Moment In The Kaluts / The Alborz Peaks / On A Rooftop In Yazd
  25. Tim Panaretos – Late Day Sun
