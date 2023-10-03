Vanishing Point: 2023-10-03

- Rosa Yemen – Herpes Simplex
- Prolapse – Sewer Cock
- Xaria Dion – Cap Tourmente
- Werner Karloff – Atemporal
- Belong – Very Careful
- Purling Hiss – Dight High
- Purrling Hiss – Icelator
- Orphan Ann – Vi ar overallt
- Dead Can Dance – Mesmerism
- Casino Versus Japan – Trad Velecido
- Jim E Brown – I Can Smell The Mice Having Sex Behind The Walls
- Jim E Brown – I Drank From A Puddle
- Niki Istrefi – Red Armor
- Malice K – Changes
- Draag Me – Why Do You Feel Nothing?
- coL – Nothing Like a Belief
- EXEK – Some Background
- Snowy Red – The Right To Die
- Rain Dogs – Catacomb Eyes
- Led Er Est – Bladiator
- Barnes and Barnes – Fishheads
- Adriano Celentano – Prisencolinensinainciusol
- Midori – かなしい日々。
- VR SEX – Cheek Detritus
- Jean-Jacques Perrey – Gossipo Perpetuo
- Gina X Performance – Kaddish
- Shrimpwitch – Egg Paranoia
- David Leibe Hart – La Rent Doesn’t Want Me TO Look At Porn
- Aphex Twin – Produk 29 (101)
- Melt Yourself Down – Communication
- Seatbelts – Cats on Mars
- Cibo Matto – Beef Jerky
- Geneva Jacuzzi – Cannibal Babies
