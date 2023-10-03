Vanishing Point: 2023-10-03

Written by on October 3, 2023

  1. Rosa Yemen – Herpes Simplex
  2. Prolapse – Sewer Cock
  3. Xaria Dion – Cap Tourmente
  4. Werner Karloff – Atemporal
  5. Belong – Very Careful
  6. Purling Hiss – Dight High
  7. Purrling Hiss – Icelator
  8. Orphan Ann – Vi ar overallt
  9. Dead Can Dance – Mesmerism
  10. Casino Versus Japan – Trad Velecido
  11. Jim E Brown – I Can Smell The Mice Having Sex Behind The Walls
  12. Jim E Brown – I Drank From A Puddle
  13. Niki Istrefi – Red Armor
  14. Malice K – Changes
  15. Draag Me – Why Do You Feel Nothing?
  16. coL – Nothing Like a Belief
  17. EXEK – Some Background
  18. Snowy Red – The Right To Die
  19. Rain Dogs – Catacomb Eyes
  20. Led Er Est – Bladiator
  21. Barnes and Barnes – Fishheads
  22. Adriano Celentano – Prisencolinensinainciusol
  23. Midori – かなしい日々。
  24. VR SEX – Cheek Detritus
  25. Jean-Jacques Perrey – Gossipo Perpetuo
  26. Gina X Performance – Kaddish
  27. Shrimpwitch – Egg Paranoia
  28. David Leibe Hart – La Rent Doesn’t Want Me TO Look At Porn
  29. Aphex Twin – Produk 29 (101)
  30. Melt Yourself Down – Communication
  31. Seatbelts – Cats on Mars
  32. Cibo Matto – Beef Jerky
  33. Geneva Jacuzzi – Cannibal Babies
