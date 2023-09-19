Vanishing Point: 2023-09-19

- Bonnie Mercer – Signal Limitation
- Leitmotiv Limbo – Introduction On Entry
- Kusum Normoyle – Body Contact 2
- Acid Mothers Temple And The Melting Paradiso UFO – Recurring Dream And Apocolypse Of Darkness Side3
- The Stumps – If I Gave You Some Concrete Slippers Would You Wear Them If You Jump Off The Pier
- Slayer Organa – Chemical S
- Chamberz – Integration
- Ghost Moth – Xylocopa Aeratus
- A family Hugging Outside A Church – What’s The Word On The Street
- Wex Dabbler – Karnak
- Isomer – 7:30
- Festering Wombats – Hello Children
- Arne Wiese – Atari Punk Noise
- Frogless Rigby Chairfredder Unit – You Guys Are Retarded
- Aryfu – Sore
- Yann Is The Bastard – Une Chevauchee (A Point Of View On Addiction)
- Okkung Lee – The Space Between My Grey Heart
- What A Smell – Oral Ejaculation
- Sores Zsolt Ahad – Pandi Balazs
- leitmotiv Limbo – Brightness
Reader's opinions