Vanishing Point: 2023-09-19

  1. Bonnie Mercer – Signal Limitation
  2. Leitmotiv Limbo – Introduction On Entry
  3. Kusum Normoyle – Body Contact 2
  4. Acid Mothers Temple And The Melting Paradiso UFO – Recurring Dream And Apocolypse Of Darkness Side3
  5. The Stumps – If I Gave You Some Concrete Slippers Would You Wear Them If You Jump Off The Pier
  6. Slayer Organa – Chemical S
  7. Chamberz – Integration
  8. Ghost Moth – Xylocopa Aeratus
  9. A family Hugging Outside A Church – What’s The Word On The Street
  10. Wex Dabbler – Karnak
  11. Isomer – 7:30
  12. Festering Wombats – Hello Children
  13. Arne Wiese – Atari Punk Noise
  14. Frogless Rigby Chairfredder Unit – You Guys Are Retarded
  15. Aryfu – Sore
  16. Yann Is The Bastard – Une Chevauchee (A Point Of View On Addiction)
  17. Okkung Lee – The Space Between My Grey Heart
  18. What A Smell – Oral Ejaculation
  19. Sores Zsolt Ahad – Pandi Balazs
  20. leitmotiv Limbo – Brightness
