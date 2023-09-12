Vanishing Point: 2023-09-12

  1. Sewer System – Discorrwreckfillfulaessthcinmillation Into The Implausissossiblepossitesseds
  2. Gerogerigegege – .
  3. Slit Throats – Theme For An Implosion
  4. Bain and Marie – Dark Brain / Coelacanth
  5. Screwtape – The Iron Void
  6. Smell and Quim – Pushy gothic Gnome
  7. Ruptured – Hypogeous
  8. The New Boyfriends – Shadow Motor / Cold Meteror Shower
  9. Mixturizer – What Is Beautiful and What Is Not
  10. The Gerogerigegege – .
  11. Penis Geyser – 1st Rehearsal Demo Notes
