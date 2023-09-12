Vanishing Point: 2023-09-12
Written by Playlist Robot on September 12, 2023
- Sewer System – Discorrwreckfillfulaessthcinmillation Into The Implausissossiblepossitesseds
- Gerogerigegege – .
- Slit Throats – Theme For An Implosion
- Bain and Marie – Dark Brain / Coelacanth
- Screwtape – The Iron Void
- Smell and Quim – Pushy gothic Gnome
- Ruptured – Hypogeous
- The New Boyfriends – Shadow Motor / Cold Meteror Shower
- Mixturizer – What Is Beautiful and What Is Not
- The Gerogerigegege – .
- Penis Geyser – 1st Rehearsal Demo Notes