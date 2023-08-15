Vanishing Point: 2023-08-15

Written by on August 15, 2023

  1. Godfire – .
  2. CHOP – Jam 52 / 81 / 49
  3. Isomer + Kenji Siratori – paradise apparatus
  4. Amamanita Axaxaxanax Glass Seer – .
  5. Callie – .
  6. Runzelstirn & Gurgelstøck – Asshole / Snail Dilemma
