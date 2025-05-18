Underground Frequency: 2025-05-18

- Snarky Puppy – Lingus
- The Lemonheads – Deep End
- The Lemonheads – Uhhh
- Sunsick Daisy – It’ll Be Alright
- Velvet Void – As Of Lately
- The Sundials – Finally Free
- Day For Caroline – Diamond Place
- Druid Fluids – Eternal
- Djawbreaker – Where Do We Go
- The Man Himself – Dead and Gone
- The Public Servants – I Ride My Bike To Work
- Baron von Doodie – For Rent
- Them Creepy Crawlies – Insane For You
- The Packets – Does It Make Me Weird
- The Vains – Mess
- Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – Stockyard
- Bitchspawn – End Credits
- Church Moms – Cigarette
- The Nation Two – Durry Pit (Ode to the Old Bar)
- Fever Dream – Out of the Woods
- Tape/Off – Paris, Texas, Queensland
- Street Legal – No Gods! No Masters! No Doorlists! No Bouncers!
- Magazine – Shot By Both Sides
- Buzzcocks – I Don’t Mind
- Fear – Foreign Policy
- The Mutants – Think Think Think
- The Scientists – It’s For Real
- The Scientists – She Says She Loves Me
- The Victims – Television Addict
