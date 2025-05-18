Underground Frequency: 2025-05-18

Written by on May 18, 2025

  1. Snarky Puppy – Lingus
  2. The Lemonheads – Deep End
  3. The Lemonheads – Uhhh
  4. Sunsick Daisy – It’ll Be Alright
  5. Velvet Void – As Of Lately
  6. The Sundials – Finally Free
  7. Day For Caroline – Diamond Place
  8. Druid Fluids – Eternal
  9. Djawbreaker – Where Do We Go
  10. The Man Himself – Dead and Gone
  11. The Public Servants – I Ride My Bike To Work
  12. Baron von Doodie – For Rent
  13. Them Creepy Crawlies – Insane For You
  14. The Packets – Does It Make Me Weird
  15. The Vains – Mess
  16. Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – Stockyard
  17. Bitchspawn – End Credits
  18. Church Moms – Cigarette
  19. The Nation Two – Durry Pit (Ode to the Old Bar)
  20. Fever Dream – Out of the Woods
  21. Tape/Off – Paris, Texas, Queensland
  22. Street Legal – No Gods! No Masters! No Doorlists! No Bouncers!
  23. Magazine – Shot By Both Sides
  24. Buzzcocks – I Don’t Mind
  25. Fear – Foreign Policy
  26. The Mutants – Think Think Think
  27. The Scientists – It’s For Real
  28. The Scientists – She Says She Loves Me
  29. The Victims – Television Addict
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2025-05-18

Previous post

Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2025-05-18

Current track

Title

Artist