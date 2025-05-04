Underground Frequency: 2025-05-04

May 4, 2025

  1. Black Market Karma – Adoration
  2. Motrik – Streamline
  3. Project Gemini – The Sun Devil
  4. Jesse Judies – Mundane Supernova
  5. Glazyhaze – SLAP
  6. The Cure – A Fragile Thing
  7. Fotoform – Grief is a Garden
  8. Ebop – Cage
  9. Home Court – Girls with Katanas
  10. exmagician – Keep Your Nose Clean
  11. Oscar the Wild – Big Think
  12. Index for Working Musik – Sister
  13. Sleepazoid – ALICE
  14. The Empty Threats – Phone Call
  15. Michael Pearse – Falling from the Hills
  16. The Matehs – Marv’s Move
  17. The Liminanas – Shout
  18. Cloud Behind – single
  19. Bella Brinkworth – Crying at the Beach
  20. Liz Stringer – Coming Home
  21. Olivia Coggan – All You Got
  22. The Kinks – I’m Not Like everybody Else
  23. Ty Segall – My Room
  24. John Grant, Sinead o’Connor – Why Don’t You Love me Anymore
  25. Placement – More a Curse
  26. Massive Attack – Teardrop
