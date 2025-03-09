Underground Frequency: 2025-03-09

- PJ Harvey – Black Hearted Love
- PJ Harvey – C’mon Billy
- Bala Desejo – Lua Comanche
- Amaru Tribe – Somos Oro
- Bousta, Uncle PAYDAY – Choices
- Emily Wurramara – Midnight Blues
- Saigon Soul Revival – Co May Ai Duoc Vui
- Regalado – Pinoy Funk
- John Grant – It Doesn’t Matter to Him
- Night Rites – Codrone
- Black Market Karma – Mellowmaker
- Letting Up Despite Great Faults – Glass Candy
- The Unset – Nice
- Omni, Izzy Glaudini – Plastic Pyramid
- The Confederate Dead – I’m in Love
- Dead Meadow – Dead Tree Shake
- Andy Bell – Panic Attack
- Mince for Vince – A Year of Sundays
- God – My Pal
- Buddhadatta – Ken-Aku
- Kim Salmon – How Did They Ever Manage
- Society of Beggars – Dance the Evil
