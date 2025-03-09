Underground Frequency: 2025-03-09

Written by on March 9, 2025

  1. PJ Harvey – Black Hearted Love
  2. PJ Harvey – C’mon Billy
  3. Bala Desejo – Lua Comanche
  4. Amaru Tribe – Somos Oro
  5. Bousta, Uncle PAYDAY – Choices
  6. Emily Wurramara – Midnight Blues
  7. Saigon Soul Revival – Co May Ai Duoc Vui
  8. Regalado – Pinoy Funk
  9. John Grant – It Doesn’t Matter to Him
  10. Night Rites – Codrone
  11. Black Market Karma – Mellowmaker
  12. Letting Up Despite Great Faults – Glass Candy
  13. The Unset – Nice
  14. Omni, Izzy Glaudini – Plastic Pyramid
  15. The Confederate Dead – I’m in Love
  16. Dead Meadow – Dead Tree Shake
  17. Andy Bell – Panic Attack
  18. Mince for Vince – A Year of Sundays
  19. God – My Pal
  20. Buddhadatta – Ken-Aku
  21. Kim Salmon – How Did They Ever Manage
  22. Society of Beggars – Dance the Evil
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2025-03-09

Previous post

Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2025-03-09

Current track

Title

Artist