Underground Frequency: 2025-02-09
Written by Playlist Robot on February 9, 2025
- The Flaming Lips – Ego Tripping At the Gates of Hell
- The Genevieves – Parts
- The Genevieves – Coward
- Bahboon – Thunder Ape
- Kitchen Witch – Cave of Mischief
- Sons of Zoku – Nu Poeme
- Heinous Crimes – Albanian Winter
- Witch Hunt – One of a Kind
- Chancery Lane – Skyline Cineme
- Chancery Lane – Melt
- David Lynch – She Rises Up
- Chrystabell, David Lynch – Real Love
- David Lynch – In Heaven
- Julee Cruise – Falling
- The Flaming Lips – Do You Realise??