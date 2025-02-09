Underground Frequency: 2025-02-09

Written by on February 9, 2025

  1. The Flaming Lips – Ego Tripping At the Gates of Hell
  2. The Genevieves – Parts
  3. The Genevieves – Coward
  4. Bahboon – Thunder Ape
  5. Kitchen Witch – Cave of Mischief
  6. Sons of Zoku – Nu Poeme
  7. Heinous Crimes – Albanian Winter
  8. Witch Hunt – One of a Kind
  9. Chancery Lane – Skyline Cineme
  10. Chancery Lane – Melt
  11. David Lynch – She Rises Up
  12. Chrystabell, David Lynch – Real Love
  13. David Lynch – In Heaven
  14. Julee Cruise – Falling
  15. The Flaming Lips – Do You Realise??
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2025-02-09

Previous post

Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2025-02-09

Current track

Title

Artist