Underground Frequency: 2025-01-12

Written by on January 12, 2025

  1. The Cold Field – Remember When She’d Die for You
  2. Sweeney – Johanna in the 80s
  3. Haptics – Peel Street Aperitivo
  4. Night Rites – Black Diamond
  5. Verzanski – Hands to the Ceiling
  6. Chancery Lane – Digital Zombies
  7. The Genevieves – Adore You
  8. Witch Hunt – MURDER
  9. The Birds are Spies – Spin
  10. TUSHAR – Feels Like A Start
  11. Nocturnal Animals – Ashlee’s Berceuse
  12. The Vains – Mess
  13. Pest Control – Bitch
  14. Kitchen Witch – Glitch
  15. Teenage Joans – INTIFADA
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2025-01-12

Previous post

Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2025-01-12

Current track

Title

Artist