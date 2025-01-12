Underground Frequency: 2025-01-12
Written by Playlist Robot on January 12, 2025
- The Cold Field – Remember When She’d Die for You
- Sweeney – Johanna in the 80s
- Haptics – Peel Street Aperitivo
- Night Rites – Black Diamond
- Verzanski – Hands to the Ceiling
- Chancery Lane – Digital Zombies
- The Genevieves – Adore You
- Witch Hunt – MURDER
- The Birds are Spies – Spin
- TUSHAR – Feels Like A Start
- Nocturnal Animals – Ashlee’s Berceuse
- The Vains – Mess
- Pest Control – Bitch
- Kitchen Witch – Glitch
- Teenage Joans – INTIFADA