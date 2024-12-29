Underground Frequency: 2024-12-29

- The KVB – Happy Xmas (War Is Over)
- Witch Hunt – Thunder
- Black Market Karma, Tess Parks – The Sky Was All Diseased
- mercury – Swarm the Hive Mind
- Black Mountain – Florian Saucer Attack
- The Vains – Woman on the Brink
- Heinous Crimes – Pass By
- Faraquet – Parakeet
- Lungfish – Necrophones
- Superchunk – The First Part
- Brian Jonestown Massacre – Anemone
- Thunder Speaks, TONIX – Hawkmoth (remix)
- Trees Speak – Wave Healer
- Haptics – Peel Street Aperitivo
- Sade – Cherish the Day
- Brave Mistakes – Who Do You Love
- Bo Diddley – Bo Diddley
- The Rolling Stones – Brown Sugar
- The Black Keys – Run Right Back
- Skee-Lo – I Wish
- Amy Winehouse – Valerie
- Thee Oh Sees – Toe Cutter – Thumb Buster
- INXS – Just Keep Walking
- Elastica – Line Up
- Church Moms – FIGHT ME!
- Full Flower Moon Band – NY – LA
- The Dandy Warhols – Every Day Should Be A Holiday
- WILCO – War on War
Reader's opinions