Underground Frequency: 2024-12-29

  1. The KVB – Happy Xmas (War Is Over)
  2. Witch Hunt – Thunder
  3. Black Market Karma, Tess Parks – The Sky Was All Diseased
  4. mercury – Swarm the Hive Mind
  5. Black Mountain – Florian Saucer Attack
  6. The Vains – Woman on the Brink
  7. Heinous Crimes – Pass By
  8. Faraquet – Parakeet
  9. Lungfish – Necrophones
  10. Superchunk – The First Part
  11. Brian Jonestown Massacre – Anemone
  12. Thunder Speaks, TONIX – Hawkmoth (remix)
  13. Trees Speak – Wave Healer
  14. Haptics – Peel Street Aperitivo
  15. Sade – Cherish the Day
  16. Brave Mistakes – Who Do You Love
  17. Bo Diddley – Bo Diddley
  18. The Rolling Stones – Brown Sugar
  19. The Black Keys – Run Right Back
  20. Skee-Lo – I Wish
  21. Amy Winehouse – Valerie
  22. Thee Oh Sees – Toe Cutter – Thumb Buster
  23. INXS – Just Keep Walking
  24. Elastica – Line Up
  25. Church Moms – FIGHT ME!
  26. Full Flower Moon Band – NY – LA
  27. The Dandy Warhols – Every Day Should Be A Holiday
  28. WILCO – War on War
