Underground Frequency: 2024-11-03

Written by on November 3, 2024

  1. The Vains – Woman on the Brink
  2. The Vains – Mess
  3. The Genevieves – Adore You
  4. Pest Control – Bitch
  5. Amyl and The Sniffers – Bailing on Me
  6. Osees – Drug City
  7. Erykah Badu – Didn’t Cha Know
  8. The Man Himself – Supportive Inner Monollgue
  9. Bromham – We’ve Got Friends
  10. October Drift – Blame the Young
  11. The Melodrones – No Good Memories
  12. Mulatu Astatke – Dung Gate
  13. Heinous Crimes – Pass By
  14. Khan – Slow
  15. Treebeard – Black Sand
  16. Kuiper – A State of Flow
  17. Attrition – The Pillar II
  18. The Cold Field – Ouiet on the Border
  19. Subterranea – Harbinger
  20. Japanese Heart Software – All that you Want
  21. The KVB – Words
  22. Rocky’S Pride & Joy – Your Hell
  23. Press Club – Champagne & Nikes
  24. Death – Politicians in my Eyes
