Underground Frequency: 2024-10-20

Written by on October 20, 2024

  1. Maisie B. – The River
  2. Jess Day – Old Wounds
  3. Blush Response – Afterglow
  4. Jachin Mee – There Listening
  5. Jachin Mee – Blow by Blow by Blow
  6. Jachin Mee – Spanish Time
  7. Broadcast – Echo’s Answer
  8. Goat Girl – Ride Around
  9. Japanese Television – Tabadaboum
  10. Mogwai – God gets You Back
  11. Mince for Vince – The Hydro Majestic
  12. Nocturnal Animals – Ashlee’s Berceuse
  13. TV Therapy – Animal Control
  14. Molly Rocket – She’s Cruel
  15. The Birds Are Spies – Spin
  16. Far From Perfect – You Are Not Alone
  17. Troller – Today
  18. Witch Hunt – Hellbent
  19. Kinobe – Celestion
  20. Kid Loco – A Grand Love Theme
  21. Michael Pearse – Blue Hour
  22. Mulatu Astatke – Kasalefkut-hulu
  23. Manu Dibango – The Panther
  24. La Jungle – Bass from Funky Jacky
  25. The Mark of Cain – Battlesick
