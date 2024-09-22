Underground Frequency: 2024-09-22

Written by on September 22, 2024

  1. Bench Press – Leather Jacket Effect
  2. Gallery One – French 75
  3. The Cordial Sins – Hide
  4. Langkamer – Vaniety Fair
  5. Party Dozen – Bad News Department
  6. Osees – Lears Ears
  7. Mono Kiosko – Buzz Bomb
  8. Eluize – WHAT4
  9. Mogwai – God Gets You Back
  10. Khruangbin – Hold Me Up
  11. Thievery Corporation – Sweet Tides
  12. Erin Buku – The Way
  13. Marlin Kites – All We Need (Sunshine)
  14. Wake In Fright – Heaven
  15. Eyrie – City Fear
  16. The Mystery Lights – Purgatory
  17. The Black Heart Death Cult – Bad Levitations
  18. The Howling Fog – Nebulous Waves
  19. Mt Mountain – Seek The Sun
  20. Witch Hunt – Jungle Juice
  21. Witch Hunt – Locust
  22. Apollo Lane – Still Rising
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2024-09-22

Previous post

The Great Unwash3d: 2024-09-21

Current track

Title

Artist