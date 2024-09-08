Underground Frequency: 2024-09-08

- Belle and Sebastian – Judy and the Dream of Horses
- Mermaidens – I like to be alone
- The Surlings – Cloudy Honey
- Sunsick Daisy – Over & Over
- Day for Caroline – Your Blue Eyes
- Heinous Crimes – Politik Harvey
- Blushing – Slyce
- The KVB – Negative Drive
- Verzanski – Hands to the Ceiling
- Haptics – Rhythmic Medicine
- Desire – Vampire
- aleksiah – 24
- LEZEN – Falling (Talk to Me)
- Sweeney – School Life
- Naomi Keyte, Silver wattle – All Things Come from Mother Nature
- The Dharma Chain – Somewhere
- Nathan Hui-Yi – Mountain Village
- Tushar – Fells Like A Start
- Full Flower Moon Band – Cowboy
- Night Rites – Black Diamond
- OKO – Haze
- Trans Am – Cocaine Computer
- Witch Hunt – Benzodream
- Lucy Zola – Bournemouth
- Ghyti – Ends Meet
- Rage Against the Machine – Guerrilla Radio
Reader's opinions