Underground Frequency: 2024-09-08

Written by on September 8, 2024

  1. Belle and Sebastian – Judy and the Dream of Horses
  2. Mermaidens – I like to be alone
  3. The Surlings – Cloudy Honey
  4. Sunsick Daisy – Over & Over
  5. Day for Caroline – Your Blue Eyes
  6. Heinous Crimes – Politik Harvey
  7. Blushing – Slyce
  8. The KVB – Negative Drive
  9. Verzanski – Hands to the Ceiling
  10. Haptics – Rhythmic Medicine
  11. Desire – Vampire
  12. aleksiah – 24
  13. LEZEN – Falling (Talk to Me)
  14. Sweeney – School Life
  15. Naomi Keyte, Silver wattle – All Things Come from Mother Nature
  16. The Dharma Chain – Somewhere
  17. Nathan Hui-Yi – Mountain Village
  18. Tushar – Fells Like A Start
  19. Full Flower Moon Band – Cowboy
  20. Night Rites – Black Diamond
  21. OKO – Haze
  22. Trans Am – Cocaine Computer
  23. Witch Hunt – Benzodream
  24. Lucy Zola – Bournemouth
  25. Ghyti – Ends Meet
  26. Rage Against the Machine – Guerrilla Radio
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2024-09-08

Previous post

Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2024-09-08

Current track

Title

Artist