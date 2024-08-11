Underground Frequency: 2024-08-11

August 11, 2024

  1. Sonic Youth – Kool Thing
  2. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Whatever Happened to my Rock ‘N’ Roll?
  3. Veruca Salt – Seether
  4. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Gold Lion
  5. Wall of Voodoo – Mexican Radio
  6. Franz Ferdinand – Take Me Out
  7. INXS – Just Keep Walking
  8. The Cardigans – My Favourite Game
  9. Osees – Toe Cutter – Thumb Buster
  10. Elastica – Line Up
  11. Love – My Little Red Book
  12. The Stone Roses – She Bangs the Drums
  13. Press Club – Suburbia
  14. Happy Mondays – Kinky Afro
  15. Amy Winehouse – Valerie
  16. Dusty Springfield – Spooky
  17. Tubeway Army – Down in the Park
  18. Calexico – Splitter
  19. The Dandy Warhols – Every Day Should Be A Holiday
  20. Phoebe Bridgers – Kyoto
  21. Stereolab – Percolator
  22. The Flaming Lips – Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, Pt. 1
  23. Cocteau Twins – Cherry-coloured Funk
  24. Joy Division – She’s Lost Control
  25. The Cold Field – Quiet on the Border
  26. USER – Two Way Radio
  27. Macklemore – HIND’S HALL
