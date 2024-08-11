Underground Frequency: 2024-08-11

- Sonic Youth – Kool Thing
- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Whatever Happened to my Rock ‘N’ Roll?
- Veruca Salt – Seether
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Gold Lion
- Wall of Voodoo – Mexican Radio
- Franz Ferdinand – Take Me Out
- INXS – Just Keep Walking
- The Cardigans – My Favourite Game
- Osees – Toe Cutter – Thumb Buster
- Elastica – Line Up
- Love – My Little Red Book
- The Stone Roses – She Bangs the Drums
- Press Club – Suburbia
- Happy Mondays – Kinky Afro
- Amy Winehouse – Valerie
- Dusty Springfield – Spooky
- Tubeway Army – Down in the Park
- Calexico – Splitter
- The Dandy Warhols – Every Day Should Be A Holiday
- Phoebe Bridgers – Kyoto
- Stereolab – Percolator
- The Flaming Lips – Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, Pt. 1
- Cocteau Twins – Cherry-coloured Funk
- Joy Division – She’s Lost Control
- The Cold Field – Quiet on the Border
- USER – Two Way Radio
- Macklemore – HIND’S HALL
