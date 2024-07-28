Underground Frequency: 2024-07-28

  1. USER – Two Way Radio
  2. USER – The Whole World is Becoming More Vanilla by the Day
  3. The Cold Field – Paddocks of Desire
  4. Nicholas Britell – Never More than Twelve
  5. Vangelis – Blush Response
  6. Trees Speak – Atomic Heart
  7. Ale Hop, Laura Robles – Son de los diablos
  8. Yirinda – Njuruni (Emu)
  9. Kim Gordon – I Don’t Miss My Mind
  10. The Genevieves – Adore You
  11. Tess Parks – Koalas
  12. Marlin Kites – Social Butterflies
  13. Ladyhawke – Paris is Burning
  14. Goat Girl – ride around
  15. Japanese Television – Tabadaboum
  16. The KVB – Words
  17. Mogwai – Supposedly, We Were Nightmares
  18. Jamie Lena – Collateral Damage
  19. The Monkees – Me & Magdalena
  20. The Birds are Spies – Haze
  21. Maisie – Morphine
  22. Heinous Crimes – Albanian Winter
  23. DIIV – Frog in Boiling Water
  24. Full Flower Moon Band – West Side
  25. Macklemore – HIND’S HALL
  26. Teenage Joans – INTIFADA
