Underground Frequency: 2024-07-28

- USER – Two Way Radio
- USER – The Whole World is Becoming More Vanilla by the Day
- The Cold Field – Paddocks of Desire
- Nicholas Britell – Never More than Twelve
- Vangelis – Blush Response
- Trees Speak – Atomic Heart
- Ale Hop, Laura Robles – Son de los diablos
- Yirinda – Njuruni (Emu)
- Kim Gordon – I Don’t Miss My Mind
- The Genevieves – Adore You
- Tess Parks – Koalas
- Marlin Kites – Social Butterflies
- Ladyhawke – Paris is Burning
- Goat Girl – ride around
- Japanese Television – Tabadaboum
- The KVB – Words
- Mogwai – Supposedly, We Were Nightmares
- Jamie Lena – Collateral Damage
- The Monkees – Me & Magdalena
- The Birds are Spies – Haze
- Maisie – Morphine
- Heinous Crimes – Albanian Winter
- DIIV – Frog in Boiling Water
- Full Flower Moon Band – West Side
- Macklemore – HIND’S HALL
- Teenage Joans – INTIFADA
Reader's opinions