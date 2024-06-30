Underground Frequency: 2024-06-30

June 30, 2024

  1. The Moon Mountaineer – Shoots
  2. The Moon Mountaineer – The Night Bird
  3. Mono – Us, Then
  4. Avalon Kane – Hole Song
  5. Sweeney – The Fear & The Failing
  6. Nice Biscuit – Rain
  7. Japanese Television – Bee Cage
  8. Sven Wunder – Chamomile
  9. Cannery Terror – Catfish
  10. Goat Girl – play it down
  11. Heinous Crimes – Albanian Winter
  12. Party Dozen – The Big Man Upstairs
  13. BRNDA – Service Loser
  14. Kim Gordon – ECRP
  15. Brave Mistakes – Aching Enough
  16. Brave Mistakes – November
  17. GHOSTWOMAN – Yoko
  18. Glyders – Geneva Strangemod
  19. The Confederate Dead – Where Flowers Grow
  20. The Walking Who – Candy Flu
  21. Romana Ashton and the Reeds – Red Ribbons
  22. Mum Friends – Clean
  23. Moaning Lisa – wayside
  24. Colourblind – Something About the Sun
