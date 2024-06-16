Underground Frequency: 2024-06-16

- Françoise Hardy – Le temps de l’amour
- Jen Lush – Fireground
- Mary Webb – Brave in the Sun
- Mazzy Star – Five String Serenade
- Sachiko Kanenobu – Blue Fish
- Air – Alone in Kyoto
- DSPS – March Street
- St. Vincent – Hell is Near
- Sinéad O’Connor – Kisses Like Mine
- Portishead – All Mine
- Kraftwerk – Musique Non Stop
- The Big Moon – Trouble
- Sweeping Promises – Shadow Me
- The Aislers Set – The Way to Market Station
- Wire – Outdoor Miner
- Alice Coltrane – Turiya & Ramakrishna
- The Dumb Earth – Rib Spreader
- Nick Drake – Saturday Sun
- Kate Moore – Spin Bird -1
- Elana Kats-Cherin – Concert Suite: 2. Eliza Aria
- The Genevieves – Words
- Black Heart Death Cult – Bad Levitations
- Night Rites – Black Diamond
- Twice Lichen – Soul Desire
- Ghyti – Smoke and Mirrors
- The Cranberries – Zombie
