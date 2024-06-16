Underground Frequency: 2024-06-16

  1. Françoise Hardy – Le temps de l’amour
  2. Jen Lush – Fireground
  3. Mary Webb – Brave in the Sun
  4. Mazzy Star – Five String Serenade
  5. Sachiko Kanenobu – Blue Fish
  6. Air – Alone in Kyoto
  7. DSPS – March Street
  8. St. Vincent – Hell is Near
  9. Sinéad O’Connor – Kisses Like Mine
  10. Portishead – All Mine
  11. Kraftwerk – Musique Non Stop
  12. The Big Moon – Trouble
  13. Sweeping Promises – Shadow Me
  14. The Aislers Set – The Way to Market Station
  15. Wire – Outdoor Miner
  16. Alice Coltrane – Turiya & Ramakrishna
  17. The Dumb Earth – Rib Spreader
  18. Nick Drake – Saturday Sun
  19. Kate Moore – Spin Bird -1
  20. Elana Kats-Cherin – Concert Suite: 2. Eliza Aria
  21. The Genevieves – Words
  22. Black Heart Death Cult – Bad Levitations
  23. Night Rites – Black Diamond
  24. Twice Lichen – Soul Desire
  25. Ghyti – Smoke and Mirrors
  26. The Cranberries – Zombie
