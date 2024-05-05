Underground Frequency: 2024-05-05

Written by on May 5, 2024

  1. Body Type – Miss the World
  2. Young Offenders – Same Old Thing
  3. Kitchen Witch – Glitch
  4. St. Vincent – Flea
  5. Regurgitator – The Edge of Losing It
  6. La Luz – Strange
  7. Keaper – The Painting
  8. Goat Girl – motorway
  9. The Cold Field – All Alone
  10. The Masqs – VHS & CHILL
  11. Pet Shop Boys – Bullet for Narcissus
  12. Wake In Fright – Heaven
  13. Drug Cabin – Handsome
  14. Swapmeet – collision
  15. Deep Sea Data – One More Day
  16. The Dandy Warhols – Every Day Should Be A Holiday
  17. The Dandy Warhols – I’d Like to Help You with Your Problem
  18. Brush Prairie – Tennessee Whiskey
  19. Blur – Tender
  20. Pelvis – Citizen’s Arrest
  21. Dem Mob – DIP
  22. Pond – Neon River
  23. Divebar Youth – Lightbeam
  24. Midnight Oil – When the Generals Talk
