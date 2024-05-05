Underground Frequency: 2024-05-05

- Body Type – Miss the World
- Young Offenders – Same Old Thing
- Kitchen Witch – Glitch
- St. Vincent – Flea
- Regurgitator – The Edge of Losing It
- La Luz – Strange
- Keaper – The Painting
- Goat Girl – motorway
- The Cold Field – All Alone
- The Masqs – VHS & CHILL
- Pet Shop Boys – Bullet for Narcissus
- Wake In Fright – Heaven
- Drug Cabin – Handsome
- Swapmeet – collision
- Deep Sea Data – One More Day
- The Dandy Warhols – Every Day Should Be A Holiday
- The Dandy Warhols – I’d Like to Help You with Your Problem
- Brush Prairie – Tennessee Whiskey
- Blur – Tender
- Pelvis – Citizen’s Arrest
- Dem Mob – DIP
- Pond – Neon River
- Divebar Youth – Lightbeam
- Midnight Oil – When the Generals Talk
