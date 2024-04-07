Underground Frequency: 2024-04-07

- Henryik Gorecki – Symphony No. 3 – Lento e largo—Tranquillissimo
- Pink Floyd – On the Turning Away
- Midnight Oil – Short Memory
- Bob Dylan – Masters of War
- Joni Mitchal – The Fiddle and the Drum
- Johnny Cash – Last Night I Had the Strangest Dream
- Wilco – War on War
- Sonic Youth – Youth Against Fascism
- Black Sabbath – War Pigs
- Rage Against the Machine – Bulls on Parade
- Black Flag – My War
- MC Abdul – Let It Rain
- Muse – Psycho
- The Mark of Cain – Battlesick
- The Clash – Washington Bullets
- Declan McKenna – British Bombs
- Rise Against – Prayer of the Refugee
- Joan Baez – Saigon Bride
- Edwin Starr – War
- Public Enemy – Fight the Power
- Jimi Hendrix – All Along the Watchtower
- The Cranberries – Zombie
- Bob Marley & the Wailers – Get Up, Stand Up
- Patti Smith – People Have the Power
Reader's opinions