Underground Frequency: 2024-04-07

  1. Henryik Gorecki – Symphony No. 3 – Lento e largo—Tranquillissimo
  2. Pink Floyd – On the Turning Away
  3. Midnight Oil – Short Memory
  4. Bob Dylan – Masters of War
  5. Joni Mitchal – The Fiddle and the Drum
  6. Johnny Cash – Last Night I Had the Strangest Dream
  7. Wilco – War on War
  8. Sonic Youth – Youth Against Fascism
  9. Black Sabbath – War Pigs
  10. Rage Against the Machine – Bulls on Parade
  11. Black Flag – My War
  12. MC Abdul – Let It Rain
  13. Muse – Psycho
  14. The Mark of Cain – Battlesick
  15. The Clash – Washington Bullets
  16. Declan McKenna – British Bombs
  17. Rise Against – Prayer of the Refugee
  18. Joan Baez – Saigon Bride
  19. Edwin Starr – War
  20. Public Enemy – Fight the Power
  21. Jimi Hendrix – All Along the Watchtower
  22. The Cranberries – Zombie
  23. Bob Marley & the Wailers – Get Up, Stand Up
  24. Patti Smith – People Have the Power
