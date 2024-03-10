Underground Frequency: 2024-03-10

Written by on March 10, 2024

  1. Minami Deutsch – Grumpy Joa
  2. Minami Deutsch – Tunnel
  3. Mogwai – Old Poisons
  4. Mogwai – Hunted By A Freak
  5. Avalon Kane, Stu Paterson – Michael Sheen
  6. Elaine Malone – Nothing Is Real
  7. Gold Dime – Denise
  8. Haptics – Always More
  9. Erin Buku – Hey Mumma
  10. No Different – You Don’t Want Me to Go
  11. Quartz Pistol – Heat
  12. Bad Hammer – Away
  13. Kim Gordon – BYE BYE
  14. Sonic Youth – Little Trouble Girl
  15. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Gold Lion
  16. Church Moms – Fight Me
  17. Druid Fluids – Out of Phase
  18. Trees Speak – Minotaur
  19. Mermaidens – Foolish
  20. Sweeney – Queerness Is A Virtue
  21. R.E.M. – Fall On Me
  22. Bree Tranter – WITHIN + WITHOUT
  23. Caressa – Suzie’s Seats
  24. Joanna Sternberg – Neighbours
  25. Che Pheromone – Presidential Peccadilloes
  26. Goat Girl – ride around
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2024-03-10

Previous post

Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2024-03-10

Current track

Title

Artist