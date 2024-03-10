Underground Frequency: 2024-03-10

- Minami Deutsch – Grumpy Joa
- Minami Deutsch – Tunnel
- Mogwai – Old Poisons
- Mogwai – Hunted By A Freak
- Avalon Kane, Stu Paterson – Michael Sheen
- Elaine Malone – Nothing Is Real
- Gold Dime – Denise
- Haptics – Always More
- Erin Buku – Hey Mumma
- No Different – You Don’t Want Me to Go
- Quartz Pistol – Heat
- Bad Hammer – Away
- Kim Gordon – BYE BYE
- Sonic Youth – Little Trouble Girl
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Gold Lion
- Church Moms – Fight Me
- Druid Fluids – Out of Phase
- Trees Speak – Minotaur
- Mermaidens – Foolish
- Sweeney – Queerness Is A Virtue
- R.E.M. – Fall On Me
- Bree Tranter – WITHIN + WITHOUT
- Caressa – Suzie’s Seats
- Joanna Sternberg – Neighbours
- Che Pheromone – Presidential Peccadilloes
- Goat Girl – ride around
