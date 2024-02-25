Underground Frequency: 2024-02-25

Written by on February 25, 2024

  1. My Cherie – Don’t Compare Yourself
  2. Minami Deutsch – Pueblo
  3. Night Rites – Dark Patterns
  4. Quebec Echo – Candidates
  5. Wake in Fright – Punchcard
  6. Alana Jagt – Imagining Life
  7. Naomi Keyte – Gillian
  8. Tilly Tjala Thomas – Ngai Yurlku Nhiina
  9. Blush – doomsday
  10. Los Palms – Scared of Saturday Nights
  11. effie – Lip Balm
  12. Sofia Menguita – Everyone I’ve Ever Loved
  13. The Dainty Morsels – Don’t Stray
  14. It’s A Hoax – Trying For Easy
  15. Thunder Speaks – Stop/Go
  16. Bitchspawn – End Credits
  17. Mogwai – Dry Fantasy
  18. Kuiper – Fata Organa
  19. Adelaide Acid – D’s on C’s
  20. Quartz Pistol – Heat
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2024-02-25

Previous post

Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2024-02-25

Current track

Title

Artist