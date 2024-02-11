Underground Frequency: 2024-02-11

  1. It’s A Hoax – Trying for Easy
  2. Freakout Honey – Marinate
  3. Olympia – Try Be Good
  4. Jamie Lena – My Admiration
  5. Isabel Rumble – Bird Be Brave
  6. Sweeney – Preference
  7. Drab City – Working For the Men
  8. Tress Speak – Machine Vision
  9. Move 78 – Regular Groove
  10. Party Dozen – Wake in Might
  11. Druid Fluids – Jazzy
  12. Soulfood – Hail Thee Man
  13. Wake In Fright – Proof
  14. Sons of Zoku – Lonesome Tale
  15. The Dainty Morsels – Lily Of The Incas
  16. Romana Ashton and The Reeds – Bring Me
  17. The Genevieves – Words
  18. Fraulin – Three
  19. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Gold Lion
  20. Johnny Seagull & the Hot Chips – I Deal in Fire
  21. Beth Gibbons – Floating on a Moment
  22. Elaine Malone – Moon tread
  23. R.E.M. – Fall On Me
  24. Avalon Kane – Michael Sheen
  25. Bad Hammer – Away
  26. Hospitality – Traps and Arrows
  27. Gold Dime – Denise
