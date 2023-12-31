Underground Frequency: 2023-12-31

- Pink Duke – Dandelion Crown
- The Stone Roses – She Bangs the Drums
- The Dunes – Paranoid
- The Dainty Morsels – Don’t Stray
- Japanese Heart Software – All that You want
- my bloody valentine – only shallow
- Blush Response – Cruel
- Chapterhouse – Falling Down
- The Cold Field – We Don’t Know
- Thee Oh Sees – Goon
- Bikini Kill – Jet Ski
- The Howling Fog – Draw Me Out
- Bear the Mammoth – Freshwater
- Druid Fluids – Eternal
- Pink Floyd – Astronomy Domine
- Thunder Speaks – Free
- Night Rites – DEN
- Baby Cool – Alter
- Flyying Colours – Bright Lights
- Sinead O’Connor – I Want Your (hands on Me)
- Cat Lucky – Days
- The Specials – Ghost Town
- New Age Steppers – Fade Away
- Bend – Out All Night
- Placement – It’s Over
