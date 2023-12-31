Underground Frequency: 2023-12-31

Written by on December 31, 2023

  1. Pink Duke – Dandelion Crown
  2. The Stone Roses – She Bangs the Drums
  3. The Dunes – Paranoid
  4. The Dainty Morsels – Don’t Stray
  5. Japanese Heart Software – All that You want
  6. my bloody valentine – only shallow
  7. Blush Response – Cruel
  8. Chapterhouse – Falling Down
  9. The Cold Field – We Don’t Know
  10. Thee Oh Sees – Goon
  11. Bikini Kill – Jet Ski
  12. The Howling Fog – Draw Me Out
  13. Bear the Mammoth – Freshwater
  14. Druid Fluids – Eternal
  15. Pink Floyd – Astronomy Domine
  16. Thunder Speaks – Free
  17. Night Rites – DEN
  18. Baby Cool – Alter
  19. Flyying Colours – Bright Lights
  20. Sinead O’Connor – I Want Your (hands on Me)
  21. Cat Lucky – Days
  22. The Specials – Ghost Town
  23. New Age Steppers – Fade Away
  24. Bend – Out All Night
  25. Placement – It’s Over
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2023-12-31

Previous post

Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-12-31

Current track

Title

Artist