Underground Frequency: 2023-12-03

Written by on December 3, 2023

  1. The Black Heart Death Cult – Pin Drops
  2. Blood Plastic – Holding Pattern
  3. Mellow Yellow – Black Angel
  4. Khruangbin – Maria Tambien
  5. The Far Outs – Keep Away
  6. The Sundials – Baby
  7. Mum Thinks Blue – Mr. Nice Guy
  8. The Man Himself – Dead Inside
  9. Brave Mistakes – Late June
  10. Lebanon Hanover – Better Than Going Under
  11. Sons of Zoku – Sacred
  12. Minami Deutsch – Still Foggy
  13. Kraftwerk – Radioactivity
  14. CAN – Vitamin C
  15. Faust – Just a Second
  16. Michael Rother, Victoria Maccabruni – Forget This
  17. MONO KIOSKO – Buzz Bomb
  18. Eliza Dickson – Pride
  19. Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam
  20. St. Vincent – Cruel
  21. Pink Duke – Caught My Eye
  22. Oscar the Wild – Multicolour
  23. Sturt Avenue – Still in Love
  24. The Dainty Morsels – Mr and Mrs Soil
  25. Lizzie Hosking – Fire
  26. Shane MacGowan / Sinead O’Conner – Haunted
