Underground Frequency: 2023-11-19

  1. Mums Favourite – Love Boat
  2. Baby Cool – Magic
  3. Naomi Keyte – Warm Water
  4. Druid Fluids – Then, Now, Again & Again
  5. Somnium – Mystical Cookoo
  6. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Revenge
  7. Body Type – Summer Forever
  8. Chelsea Manor – Predator
  9. Gut Health – Uh oh
  10. Alright Psycho – Arthur Street
  11. Japanese Heart Software – All that You want
  12. Cocteau Twins – Know Who You are at every Age
  13. Athletic Progression – Jupiter
  14. Trees Speak – Knowing
  15. The Cold Field – Quiet on the Border
  16. The Cold Field – Remember When She’d Die for You
  17. Lebanon Hanover – Kyiv
  18. Forever Grey – People Ask My Age
  19. Forever Grey – The Style Is Death
  20. The Cold Field – Possessed
  21. Drab Majesty – The Foyer
  22. Joy Divison – Heart and Soul
  23. Twin Tribes – Fantasmas
  24. The Cold Field – All Alone
  25. The Cold Field – Can’t Find Relief
