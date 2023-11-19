Underground Frequency: 2023-11-19

- Mums Favourite – Love Boat
- Baby Cool – Magic
- Naomi Keyte – Warm Water
- Druid Fluids – Then, Now, Again & Again
- Somnium – Mystical Cookoo
- Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Revenge
- Body Type – Summer Forever
- Chelsea Manor – Predator
- Gut Health – Uh oh
- Alright Psycho – Arthur Street
- Japanese Heart Software – All that You want
- Cocteau Twins – Know Who You are at every Age
- Athletic Progression – Jupiter
- Trees Speak – Knowing
- The Cold Field – Quiet on the Border
- The Cold Field – Remember When She’d Die for You
- Lebanon Hanover – Kyiv
- Forever Grey – People Ask My Age
- Forever Grey – The Style Is Death
- The Cold Field – Possessed
- Drab Majesty – The Foyer
- Joy Divison – Heart and Soul
- Twin Tribes – Fantasmas
- The Cold Field – All Alone
- The Cold Field – Can’t Find Relief
