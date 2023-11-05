Underground Frequency: 2023-11-05

  1. Far From Perfect – You Are Not Alone
  2. DSPS – Winter Heaven’s Remembrance
  3. Quruli – I Love You
  4. BRATS – Fate
  5. Jimp Dino – Stressofobia
  6. Masahiro Kuwana – Sorrow Tonight
  7. Laura Branigan – Self Control
  8. John Lennon – (Just Like) Starting Over
  9. Stereolab – Slow Fast Hazel
  10. Minami Deutsch – Your Pulse
  11. Hizuo – Haunted Party
  12. Satoko Fujii – From Spring to Summer
  13. Bunibuni Electric Co. – Appearance of Rain
  14. My Cherie – runrunrun
  15. Sofia Menguita – Sometimes
  16. The Big Moon – Daydreaming
  17. The Man Himself – Furrows
  18. Colourblind – Torched
  19. Chelsea Manor – Predator
  20. Mum Thinks Blue – Mr. Nice Guy
  21. Somnium – Mystical Cookoo
  22. Motez, Elsy Wameyo – Make Way
  23. Tkay Maidza – Out of Luck
  24. Divebar Youth – BLOCKBUSTER
