Underground Frequency: 2023-11-05

- Far From Perfect – You Are Not Alone
- DSPS – Winter Heaven’s Remembrance
- Quruli – I Love You
- BRATS – Fate
- Jimp Dino – Stressofobia
- Masahiro Kuwana – Sorrow Tonight
- Laura Branigan – Self Control
- John Lennon – (Just Like) Starting Over
- Stereolab – Slow Fast Hazel
- Minami Deutsch – Your Pulse
- Hizuo – Haunted Party
- Satoko Fujii – From Spring to Summer
- Bunibuni Electric Co. – Appearance of Rain
- My Cherie – runrunrun
- Sofia Menguita – Sometimes
- The Big Moon – Daydreaming
- The Man Himself – Furrows
- Colourblind – Torched
- Chelsea Manor – Predator
- Mum Thinks Blue – Mr. Nice Guy
- Somnium – Mystical Cookoo
- Motez, Elsy Wameyo – Make Way
- Tkay Maidza – Out of Luck
- Divebar Youth – BLOCKBUSTER
Reader's opinions