Underground Frequency: 2023-10-22

  1. Julian Cope – Sunspots
  2. Barracudas – Violent Times
  3. Dan Sultan – Story (live)
  4. Wipers – Romeo
  5. The Systemaddicts – You Won’t See Me at Your Australia Day BBQ
  6. Warumpi Band – My Island Home
  7. The Prize – Wrong Side of Town
  8. Thelma Plum – Better in Blak
  9. Cull – The Band – God Forgives, I Don’t
  10. Viagra Boys – The Cognitive Trade-Off Hypothesis
  11. Garbage – Shut Your Mouth
  12. Electric Guitars – Bad Radiation
  13. Los Palms – Sunday Death Drive
  14. Hole – Malibu
  15. Yothu Yindi – Mainstream
  16. The Cure – Boys Don’t Cry
  17. Blondie – One Way or Another
  18. Teenage Joans – 5 Things I Can Taste
  19. Lo Carmen and The Great Beyond – I Just Had to Run
  20. Lydia Lunch – When I Get My Cadillac
  21. The Gun Club – Sex Beat
  22. The Cramps – You Got Good Taste
  23. A.B. Original – Call ’em Out
  24. Them Creepy Crawlies – Come and Go
  25. Church Moms – Fight Me!
  26. Claire Birchall and the Phantom Hitchhikers – The Whole Way Down
  27. Chainsaw Preachers – Don’t Trust the News
  28. Archie Roach – Took the Children Away
  29. Ashe – Angry Woman
  30. Nathan May – It’s Gotta Start Somewhere
