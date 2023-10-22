Underground Frequency: 2023-10-22

- Julian Cope – Sunspots
- Barracudas – Violent Times
- Dan Sultan – Story (live)
- Wipers – Romeo
- The Systemaddicts – You Won’t See Me at Your Australia Day BBQ
- Warumpi Band – My Island Home
- The Prize – Wrong Side of Town
- Thelma Plum – Better in Blak
- Cull – The Band – God Forgives, I Don’t
- Viagra Boys – The Cognitive Trade-Off Hypothesis
- Garbage – Shut Your Mouth
- Electric Guitars – Bad Radiation
- Los Palms – Sunday Death Drive
- Hole – Malibu
- Yothu Yindi – Mainstream
- The Cure – Boys Don’t Cry
- Blondie – One Way or Another
- Teenage Joans – 5 Things I Can Taste
- Lo Carmen and The Great Beyond – I Just Had to Run
- Lydia Lunch – When I Get My Cadillac
- The Gun Club – Sex Beat
- The Cramps – You Got Good Taste
- A.B. Original – Call ’em Out
- Them Creepy Crawlies – Come and Go
- Church Moms – Fight Me!
- Claire Birchall and the Phantom Hitchhikers – The Whole Way Down
- Chainsaw Preachers – Don’t Trust the News
- Archie Roach – Took the Children Away
- Ashe – Angry Woman
- Nathan May – It’s Gotta Start Somewhere
Reader's opinions