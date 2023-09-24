Underground Frequency: 2023-09-24

Written by on September 24, 2023

  1. hammel on trial – judy
  2. avalon kane – acid fetch
  3. the magnetic fields – born on a train
  4. redd kross – fancy
  5. the dandy warhols – whipping tree
  6. michael pearse – falling from the hills
  7. sparklehorse – dont take my sunshine
  8. procol harum – the devil came down from kansas
  9. nancy sinatra – summerwine
  10. the dainty morsels – mr and mrs souli
  11. firewater – too many angels
  12. yes – the fish
  13. brian eno – ill come running
  14. jen lush – icon
  15. ed kuepper – electrical storm
  16. magazine – the great beautician in the sky
  17. nick cave – hol;d on to youtrself
  18. thje dresden dolls – good day
  19. the waterboys – fishermand blues
  20. tangerine dream – kaleidoscope
  21. yello – alhambra
  22. the fall – weather report 2
  23. jethro tull – song for jeffrey
  24. the walker brothers – blueberryhill
  25. sonic youth – dirty boots
  26. caravan – winter wine
