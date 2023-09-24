Underground Frequency: 2023-09-24

- hammel on trial – judy
- avalon kane – acid fetch
- the magnetic fields – born on a train
- redd kross – fancy
- the dandy warhols – whipping tree
- michael pearse – falling from the hills
- sparklehorse – dont take my sunshine
- procol harum – the devil came down from kansas
- nancy sinatra – summerwine
- the dainty morsels – mr and mrs souli
- firewater – too many angels
- yes – the fish
- brian eno – ill come running
- jen lush – icon
- ed kuepper – electrical storm
- magazine – the great beautician in the sky
- nick cave – hol;d on to youtrself
- thje dresden dolls – good day
- the waterboys – fishermand blues
- tangerine dream – kaleidoscope
- yello – alhambra
- the fall – weather report 2
- jethro tull – song for jeffrey
- the walker brothers – blueberryhill
- sonic youth – dirty boots
- caravan – winter wine
