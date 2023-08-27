Underground Frequency: 2023-08-27

- Dave Graney and the Coral Snakes – I’m Gonna Release Your Soul
- Throwing Muses – Not Too Soon
- The Jesus and Mary Chain – Reverance
- The Condos – Blue Bloods
- A.B. Original feat. Thelma Plum – ICU
- Link Wray – I’m Branded
- Los Palms – I Don’t Wanna Be Cool
- Sparks – Nothing is Good as They Say It Is
- Tim Hudspith and Goldentone – You’re an Artist
- Anna Calvi feat. Courtney Barnett – Don’t Beat the Girl Out of My Boy
- Teenage Joans – Candy Apple
- Oscar the Wild – Unafraid
- Babes in Toyland – He’s My Thing
- The Stems – Make You Mine
- RVG – Squid
- Rob Snarski and his so-called friends – Give the Man a Coin (feat. Gareth Lidiard)
- Stephen Cummings – Carry Your Heart
- Radio Birdman – New Race
- Michael Jackson – Smooth Criminal
- The Jackson Five – I’ll Be There
- Eric B & Rakim – Microphone Fiend
- Lo Carmen – Mimic the Rain
- Los Chicos – The Price
- St Morris Sinners – Praying Mantis Sally
- The Angels – Don’t Waste My Time
- Anita Lane – I Hate Myself
- Ryan Gosling – I’m Just Ken
- Dan Sultan – Killer
- The Vains – Strut
- Ramones – Rock n Roll Highschool
