Underground Frequency: 2023-08-27

  1. Dave Graney and the Coral Snakes – I’m Gonna Release Your Soul
  2. Throwing Muses – Not Too Soon
  3. The Jesus and Mary Chain – Reverance
  4. The Condos – Blue Bloods
  5. A.B. Original feat. Thelma Plum – ICU
  6. Link Wray – I’m Branded
  7. Los Palms – I Don’t Wanna Be Cool
  8. Sparks – Nothing is Good as They Say It Is
  9. Tim Hudspith and Goldentone – You’re an Artist
  10. Anna Calvi feat. Courtney Barnett – Don’t Beat the Girl Out of My Boy
  11. Teenage Joans – Candy Apple
  12. Oscar the Wild – Unafraid
  13. Babes in Toyland – He’s My Thing
  14. The Stems – Make You Mine
  15. RVG – Squid
  16. Rob Snarski and his so-called friends – Give the Man a Coin (feat. Gareth Lidiard)
  17. Stephen Cummings – Carry Your Heart
  18. Radio Birdman – New Race
  19. Michael Jackson – Smooth Criminal
  20. The Jackson Five – I’ll Be There
  21. Eric B & Rakim – Microphone Fiend
  22. Lo Carmen – Mimic the Rain
  23. Los Chicos – The Price
  24. St Morris Sinners – Praying Mantis Sally
  25. The Angels – Don’t Waste My Time
  26. Anita Lane – I Hate Myself
  27. Ryan Gosling – I’m Just Ken
  28. Dan Sultan – Killer
  29. The Vains – Strut
  30. Ramones – Rock n Roll Highschool
