Underground Frequency: 2023-08-13

- Naomi Keyte – Hard to Make Plans
- Jessica Luxx – Heavy Lifting
- Jessica Luxx – Alone (Live to Air)
- Jessica Luxx – Fighting with a Fighter (Live to Air)
- Ella Ion – Alone
- Ryan Martin John – I’ve Been Waiting
- Kelly Menhennett – Find Your Way
- The Japanese House – Sad to Breathe
- Marlin Kites – Destra
- The Dainty Morsels – Nymphomaniac
- Bear the Mammoth – Jaded
- Bear the Mammoth – Rubon Cube
- Last Days of Kali – Diaspora
- The Cold Field – Quiet on the Border
- Explosions in the Sky – Ten Billion People
- The Man Himself – Slow News Day
- The Empty Threats – New Jet Ski
- Died Pretty – D.C.
Reader's opinions