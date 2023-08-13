Underground Frequency: 2023-08-13

  1. Naomi Keyte – Hard to Make Plans
  2. Jessica Luxx – Heavy Lifting
  3. Jessica Luxx – Alone (Live to Air)
  4. Jessica Luxx – Fighting with a Fighter (Live to Air)
  5. Ella Ion – Alone
  6. Ryan Martin John – I’ve Been Waiting
  7. Kelly Menhennett – Find Your Way
  8. The Japanese House – Sad to Breathe
  9. Marlin Kites – Destra
  10. The Dainty Morsels – Nymphomaniac
  11. Bear the Mammoth – Jaded
  12. Bear the Mammoth – Rubon Cube
  13. Last Days of Kali – Diaspora
  14. The Cold Field – Quiet on the Border
  15. Explosions in the Sky – Ten Billion People
  16. The Man Himself – Slow News Day
  17. The Empty Threats – New Jet Ski
  18. Died Pretty – D.C.
