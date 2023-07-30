Underground Frequency: 2023-07-30

- Sinéad O’Connor – I want Yor (Hands on Me)
- Sinéad O’Connor – The Emperor’s New Clothes
- Sinéad O’Connor – No Man’s Woman
- Sinéad O’Connor – Kisses Like Mine
- Church Moms – FIGHT ME!
- Bitchspawn – Yell
- Seabass – Fucked It Up
- Full Flower Moon Band – Hurt Nobody
- Sasha March – Can I Call
- Isobel Campbell – Runnin’ Down a Dream
- Phoebe Bridgers – Kyoto
- Jen Lush – Black Hammer
- Ella Ion – When the Rain Falls Heavy
- My Chérie – Rose in the Garden
- Elsy Wameyo – Promise
- The Dunes – Wknds
- Laurie Anderson – From the Air
- Sugar Candy Mountain – A Window is Opened
- Stereolab – A Flower Called Nowhere
- Broadcast – Before We Begin
- Dean Forever – Could This Be Ok?
- Japanese Heart Software – Soft
- Anya Anastasia – Losing Wild
- girl in red – i wanna be your girlfriend
- Grace Jones – Pull Up to the Bumper
- Charlotte Gainbourg – Kate
- Carla Lippis – Parasite
- The Japanese House – Saw You in a Dream
- Jess Johns – Mercy
