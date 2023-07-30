Underground Frequency: 2023-07-30

Written by on July 30, 2023

  1. Sinéad O’Connor – I want Yor (Hands on Me)
  2. Sinéad O’Connor – The Emperor’s New Clothes
  3. Sinéad O’Connor – No Man’s Woman
  4. Sinéad O’Connor – Kisses Like Mine
  5. Church Moms – FIGHT ME!
  6. Bitchspawn – Yell
  7. Seabass – Fucked It Up
  8. Full Flower Moon Band – Hurt Nobody
  9. Sasha March – Can I Call
  10. Isobel Campbell – Runnin’ Down a Dream
  11. Phoebe Bridgers – Kyoto
  12. Jen Lush – Black Hammer
  13. Ella Ion – When the Rain Falls Heavy
  14. My Chérie – Rose in the Garden
  15. Elsy Wameyo – Promise
  16. The Dunes – Wknds
  17. Laurie Anderson – From the Air
  18. Sugar Candy Mountain – A Window is Opened
  19. Stereolab – A Flower Called Nowhere
  20. Broadcast – Before We Begin
  21. Dean Forever – Could This Be Ok?
  22. Japanese Heart Software – Soft
  23. Anya Anastasia – Losing Wild
  24. girl in red – i wanna be your girlfriend
  25. Grace Jones – Pull Up to the Bumper
  26. Charlotte Gainbourg – Kate
  27. Carla Lippis – Parasite
  28. The Japanese House – Saw You in a Dream
  29. Jess Johns – Mercy
