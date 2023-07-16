Underground Frequency: 2023-07-16

July 16, 2023

  1. Matt Goodluck – Devolution
  2. Kraftwerk – The Man-Machine (live)
  3. Tangerine Dream – The Dream is Always the Same
  4. Inkswel – Coconut Dhal
  5. Tonix – Overflow
  6. Bear the Mammoth – Cridge
  7. Mt. Mountain – Hands Together
  8. Grinding Eyes – When the Night Falls
  9. Wine Pride – Discovery
  10. Marlin Kites – Destra
  11. Thee Oh Sees – Goon
  12. Church Moms – Horse
  13. The 745 – Deserved
  14. Oscar the Wild – Unafraid
  15. boygenius – $20
  16. Phoebe Bridgers – I Know The End
  17. Imogen Heap – I’m God
  18. Say Sue Me – Mind Is Light
  19. Cult Nonsense – Feels Ok
  20. Jens Lekman – Happy Birthday, Dear Lisa
  21. Ricky Albeck – It’s Normal
  22. Ty Segall – The Singer
  23. The Dainty Morsels – Nymphomaniac
  24. Mums Favourite – Primrose
  25. Pool Toy – Ride
  26. Avalon Kane, Stu Paterson – Dreamers
