Underground Frequency: 2023-07-02

  1. Carla Lippis – La Malcontenta
  2. Rollins Band – Liar
  3. The Cure – A Forest
  4. Party Dozen – Earthly Times
  5. The Dumb Earth – I Closed My Eyes and a Truck Can Thru the Window
  6. Full Flower Moon Band – NY-LA
  7. East Brunswick All Girls Choir – Essendon 1986
  8. Soylent Green – Caution
  9. Maisie B. – Dreaming
  10. Bend – Bronton
  11. Goat Girl – Jazz (In the Supermarket)
  12. Minami Deatsch – Grumpy Joa
  13. NEU! – isi
  14. CAN – Vitamin C
  15. Japanese Heart Software – Cyanide
  16. Idly By – Have A Nice Time
  17. Jongo Bones & the Barefoot Bandits – Capitalism
  18. Skeleton Head – Army of the Dead
  19. Delta 5 – Mind Your Own Business
  20. Television – See No Evil
  21. Jen Lush – Icon – song 1
  22. Jess Johns – I Don’t Remember Loving You
  23. Mark Curtis & the Flannelettes – Winter Sky
  24. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Red Alter
  25. Buried Feather – Lightning Hands
