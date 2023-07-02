Underground Frequency: 2023-07-02

- Carla Lippis – La Malcontenta
- Rollins Band – Liar
- The Cure – A Forest
- Party Dozen – Earthly Times
- The Dumb Earth – I Closed My Eyes and a Truck Can Thru the Window
- Full Flower Moon Band – NY-LA
- East Brunswick All Girls Choir – Essendon 1986
- Soylent Green – Caution
- Maisie B. – Dreaming
- Bend – Bronton
- Goat Girl – Jazz (In the Supermarket)
- Minami Deatsch – Grumpy Joa
- NEU! – isi
- CAN – Vitamin C
- Japanese Heart Software – Cyanide
- Idly By – Have A Nice Time
- Jongo Bones & the Barefoot Bandits – Capitalism
- Skeleton Head – Army of the Dead
- Delta 5 – Mind Your Own Business
- Television – See No Evil
- Jen Lush – Icon – song 1
- Jess Johns – I Don’t Remember Loving You
- Mark Curtis & the Flannelettes – Winter Sky
- Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Red Alter
- Buried Feather – Lightning Hands
