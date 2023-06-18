Underground Frequency: 2023-06-18

  1. Sons of Zoku – Moonlight
  2. Ella Ion – Christmas
  3. Brave Mistakes – Nothing Doing
  4. Nite Rites – Waiting for my Spaceman
  5. Khruangbin – Time
  6. Kokoroko – Tojo
  7. Sugar Candy Mountain – En Melody
  8. Herbie Hancock – Watermelon Man
  9. effie – Lip Balm
  10. The Linda Lindas – Oh!
  11. Bikini Kill – Alien She
  12. Cable Ties – Thoughts Back
  13. Placement – New Disease
  14. The Vains – Strut
  15. Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
  16. Pinch Points – Pave Me
  17. Carla Lippis – I Paint with the Brush of Violence
  18. Carla Lippis – Parasite
  19. Amanda Palmer – Do It With a Rockstar
  20. Grace Jones – I’ve Seen That Face Before
  21. Tonix – Stars That Hold Us
  22. Sofia Menguita – Stars
  23. Pool Toy – Ride
