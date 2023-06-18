Underground Frequency: 2023-06-18

- Sons of Zoku – Moonlight
- Ella Ion – Christmas
- Brave Mistakes – Nothing Doing
- Nite Rites – Waiting for my Spaceman
- Khruangbin – Time
- Kokoroko – Tojo
- Sugar Candy Mountain – En Melody
- Herbie Hancock – Watermelon Man
- effie – Lip Balm
- The Linda Lindas – Oh!
- Bikini Kill – Alien She
- Cable Ties – Thoughts Back
- Placement – New Disease
- The Vains – Strut
- Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
- Pinch Points – Pave Me
- Carla Lippis – I Paint with the Brush of Violence
- Carla Lippis – Parasite
- Amanda Palmer – Do It With a Rockstar
- Grace Jones – I’ve Seen That Face Before
- Tonix – Stars That Hold Us
- Sofia Menguita – Stars
- Pool Toy – Ride
Reader's opinions