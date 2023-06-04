Underground Frequency: 2023-06-04

Written by on June 4, 2023

  1. Sunnyboys – Show Me Some Discipline
  2. No Fixed Address – Stupid System
  3. Green Circles – Tin Toy
  4. Garbage – Starman
  5. Beck – Devil’s Haircut
  6. RVG – Nothing Really Changes
  7. Stones Roses – This is the One
  8. DENNI (feat. Craig Everett) – Strongest Mob
  9. The Mushniks – Shark Attack (live)
  10. Hole – Violet
  11. My Bloody Valentine – Only Shallow
  12. Flat Stanley – My Ideal Suitor
  13. Marianne Faithfull – Crazy Love
  14. David Bowie – Let’s Dance
  15. The Nation Two – Read the Room
  16. The Nation Two – Garbage Truck
  17. Magic Dirt – She-Riff
  18. Sonic Youth – Disappearer
  19. Sincerely, Grizzly – 21
  20. Quiet in the Lab! – Take Me Home
  21. Sophia’s Return – Flirt
  22. Colin Hay – I Just Don’t Think I’ll Ever Get Over You
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-06-04

Previous post

Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-06-04

Current track

Title

Artist