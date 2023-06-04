Underground Frequency: 2023-06-04

- Sunnyboys – Show Me Some Discipline
- No Fixed Address – Stupid System
- Green Circles – Tin Toy
- Garbage – Starman
- Beck – Devil’s Haircut
- RVG – Nothing Really Changes
- Stones Roses – This is the One
- DENNI (feat. Craig Everett) – Strongest Mob
- The Mushniks – Shark Attack (live)
- Hole – Violet
- My Bloody Valentine – Only Shallow
- Flat Stanley – My Ideal Suitor
- Marianne Faithfull – Crazy Love
- David Bowie – Let’s Dance
- The Nation Two – Read the Room
- The Nation Two – Garbage Truck
- Magic Dirt – She-Riff
- Sonic Youth – Disappearer
- Sincerely, Grizzly – 21
- Quiet in the Lab! – Take Me Home
- Sophia’s Return – Flirt
- Colin Hay – I Just Don’t Think I’ll Ever Get Over You
Reader's opinions