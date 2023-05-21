Underground Frequency: 2023-05-21

Written by on May 21, 2023

  1. Carla Lippis – You Will be Happy
  2. Sweeney – The Act of Disappearing
  3. Jen Lush – Lovers Parting, Dawn
  4. Sofia Menguita – Stars
  5. Blondie – Call Me
  6. Sonic Youth – Kool Thing
  7. The Velvet Underground – Run Run Run
  8. Lightning Bug – The Onely Ones
  9. Store Front – Rip the Price Off
  10. The Olympians – Sirens of Jupiter
  11. Cibo Matto – Sugar Water
  12. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Fleez
  13. Interpol – Evil
  14. Talking Heads – Psycho Killer
  15. Holy Wave – Happier
  16. Acid Dad – 1993
  17. Butthole Surfers – Pepper
  18. Torino Black – Oh
  19. Emily Wolfe – Atta Blues
  20. Otis the Destroyer – Cool Evil
  21. Ghostland Observatory – Sad Sad City
  22. Osees – Intercepted Message
  23. Levitation Room – Friends
  24. Love – My Little Red Book
  25. Rage Against the Machine – Sleep Now In the Fire
  26. Billie Eilish – The 30th
  27. The Beach Boys – I Just Wasn’t Made for these Times
  28. Phoebe Bridgers – Kyoto
  29. The Man Himself – What Do You Mean?
