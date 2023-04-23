Underground Frequency: 2023-04-23

Written by on April 23, 2023

  1. The Moon Mountaineer – Cumulus Eyes
  2. MONO – Silent Embrace
  3. The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
  4. The Man Himself – Illiterati
  5. Junk Harmony – Last Week’s Dream
  6. Sturt Avenue – Talk
  7. Ella Ion – Fixated
  8. Brave Mistakes – Nothing Doing
  9. Wild Meadows – Obnoxious
  10. Avalon Kane & Stu Patterson – Red
  11. Slowmango – Ride On, Brocoly Cowboy
  12. Harsh Mellows – one of a sum
  13. Dilettantes – Bloom Later
  14. Last Days of Kali – Cassini
  15. Flyying Colours – Long Distance
  16. Baby Cool – Magic
  17. Japanese Heart Software – Cyanide
  18. Southpaw – Nobody But U
  19. Quartz Pistol – Clay
  20. Tushar – Mondays
  21. Trent Worley – If it Makes You Feel Alright
  22. Not For Humans – The Current
  23. Sons of Zoku – Earth Chant
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2023-04-23

Previous post

Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-04-23

Current track

Title

Artist