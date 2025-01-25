Top 93+7: 2025-01-25

January 25, 2025

  1. Oscar the Wild – Roll with the punches
  2. DJAWBREAKER – Man with a golden gun
  3. Naomi Keyte – Emmylou
  4. Ricky Albeck – Insignificant favours
  5. Pine Point – Old dog/ New socks
  6. Nancy Bates – Blood red moon
  7. The Hard Quartet – Heel Highway
  8. The Hard Quartet – Rio’s song
  9. James Baker & The Groundbreakers – Born to rock
  10. Telenn Tri – The cat’s meow set
  11. Bongomwizardmountain – AIR
  12. Sette Bello – Wake up the dead
  13. Startakit – Executive greed
  14. CULL THE BAND – CRAWL
  15. Dom Sensitive – R&D
  16. Tom Redwood – From the hills to the sea
  17. Parvyn – Maujuda
  18. It’s a hoax – Trying for easy
  19. Vlad Dale – I don’t wanna go to work today
  20. LOLA – Fast Life
  21. Goat Girl – Ride Around
  22. Sleater-Kinney – Crusader
  23. The Vovos – Ernie
  24. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Song of the Lake
  25. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Rats In The Sky
  26. effie isobel – Peach Heart
  27. Twine – Fruit to Ripe
  28. Felix Mir – Proof of Concept
  29. Haptics – Always More
  30. Mince for Vince – Down
  31. The Prisoners – This Road is Too Long
  32. Gut Health – Uh Oh
  33. Zombeaches – A Taste of Oxygen
  34. Billiam – Animation Cel
  35. The Public Eye – Where Are You?
  36. Bromham – Adulthood
  37. War Room – The Top Floor
  38. Them Creepy Crawlies – Panic Attack
  39. Basty H – Everything’s Gone
  40. Elizabeth Prophet – Mothra
  41. The Munch – Got Wrong
  42. Sons of Zoku – Earth Chant (Acoustic)
  43. Georgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur
  44. Bridget Fahey and the Bone Rattlers – Waves
  45. Jess Day – Captain Midnight
  46. Baron Von Doodie – Something From Nothing
  47. The Mushniks – Onion Rings
  48. The Mushniks – Bring Out Your Dead (LIVE)
  49. Dieter Horvat – 600
  50. The Vains – Woman on the Brink
  51. The Fadeaways – One Way Street
  52. Tell Mama – Honey
  53. Tell Mama – Fragile Women
  54. Broken Waves – Do You Understand?
  55. Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – I Deal in Fire
  56. Workhorse – Changing Of The Light
  57. The Midnight Mares – Boneyard Matinee
  58. The Midnight Mares – Anastasia
  59. State Library – Tired
  60. Nick Vulture – Barbara Grace Scott
  61. OIL! – III
  62. Sacrificial Larynx – Critical Sleep Theory
  63. Party Dozen – The Righteous Front
  64. The Cold Field – All Alone
  65. Night Rites – Black Diamond
  66. Emily Wurramara – Boom Biddy Bye
  67. The Matehs – Marv’s Move
  68. Amyl And The Sniffers – Chewing Gum
  69. Sacrificial Larynx – Sin Nombre
  70. Madam Super Trash – Wreck
  71. Heinous Crimes – From Music To Music
  72. Any Young Mechanic (formery Wake in Fright)) – You Deserve
  73. Colourblind – Halo
  74. Kitchen Witch – Rosemary
  75. The Hammer Horrors – Beast
  76. Amyl and the Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing That
  77. The Sundials – Telepathy
  78. West Thebarton – Humble Heart
  79. The Irresponsibles – Really Something
  80. Wake In Fright – Punchcard
  81. Pine Point – Trying
  82. Elsy Wameyo – Selah
  83. Mince for Vince – The Hydro Majestic
  84. Dom Sensitive – Digital Random Hat
  85. Molly Rocket – God Damn
  86. Quirkestra – Voice Is Power
  87. Ricky Albeck – Sometimes
  88. Molly Rocket – She’s Cruel
  89. Birds Are Spies – Spin
  90. The Beautiful Black – Super Bitch
  91. Cull the Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
  92. Nice Biscuit – Fade Away
  93. Soursob Bob – Plenty of Fish
  94. Cull the Band – Tearin Me Apart
  95. Swimsuit – One with the birds
  96. Wex Dabbler – x
  97. Coldwave – Italia ’06
  98. Erin Buku – See You Shine
  99. Full Flower Moon Band – Megaflower
  100. The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
  101. Amyl and The Sniffers – Jerkin’
  102. Swapmeet – Collision
  103. The Genevieves – Adore You
  104. Sons of Zoku – Moonlight
