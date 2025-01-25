Top 93+7: 2025-01-25
Written by Playlist Robot on January 25, 2025
- Oscar the Wild – Roll with the punches
- DJAWBREAKER – Man with a golden gun
- Naomi Keyte – Emmylou
- Ricky Albeck – Insignificant favours
- Pine Point – Old dog/ New socks
- Nancy Bates – Blood red moon
- The Hard Quartet – Heel Highway
- The Hard Quartet – Rio’s song
- James Baker & The Groundbreakers – Born to rock
- Telenn Tri – The cat’s meow set
- Bongomwizardmountain – AIR
- Sette Bello – Wake up the dead
- Startakit – Executive greed
- CULL THE BAND – CRAWL
- Dom Sensitive – R&D
- Tom Redwood – From the hills to the sea
- Parvyn – Maujuda
- It’s a hoax – Trying for easy
- Vlad Dale – I don’t wanna go to work today
- LOLA – Fast Life
- Goat Girl – Ride Around
- Sleater-Kinney – Crusader
- The Vovos – Ernie
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Song of the Lake
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Rats In The Sky
- effie isobel – Peach Heart
- Twine – Fruit to Ripe
- Felix Mir – Proof of Concept
- Haptics – Always More
- Mince for Vince – Down
- The Prisoners – This Road is Too Long
- Gut Health – Uh Oh
- Zombeaches – A Taste of Oxygen
- Billiam – Animation Cel
- The Public Eye – Where Are You?
- Bromham – Adulthood
- War Room – The Top Floor
- Them Creepy Crawlies – Panic Attack
- Basty H – Everything’s Gone
- Elizabeth Prophet – Mothra
- The Munch – Got Wrong
- Sons of Zoku – Earth Chant (Acoustic)
- Georgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur
- Bridget Fahey and the Bone Rattlers – Waves
- Jess Day – Captain Midnight
- Baron Von Doodie – Something From Nothing
- The Mushniks – Onion Rings
- The Mushniks – Bring Out Your Dead (LIVE)
- Dieter Horvat – 600
- The Vains – Woman on the Brink
- The Fadeaways – One Way Street
- Tell Mama – Honey
- Tell Mama – Fragile Women
- Broken Waves – Do You Understand?
- Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – I Deal in Fire
- Workhorse – Changing Of The Light
- The Midnight Mares – Boneyard Matinee
- The Midnight Mares – Anastasia
- State Library – Tired
- Nick Vulture – Barbara Grace Scott
- OIL! – III
- Sacrificial Larynx – Critical Sleep Theory
- Party Dozen – The Righteous Front
- The Cold Field – All Alone
- Night Rites – Black Diamond
- Emily Wurramara – Boom Biddy Bye
- The Matehs – Marv’s Move
- Amyl And The Sniffers – Chewing Gum
- Sacrificial Larynx – Sin Nombre
- Madam Super Trash – Wreck
- Heinous Crimes – From Music To Music
- Any Young Mechanic (formery Wake in Fright)) – You Deserve
- Colourblind – Halo
- Kitchen Witch – Rosemary
- The Hammer Horrors – Beast
- Amyl and the Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing That
- The Sundials – Telepathy
- West Thebarton – Humble Heart
- The Irresponsibles – Really Something
- Wake In Fright – Punchcard
- Pine Point – Trying
- Elsy Wameyo – Selah
- Mince for Vince – The Hydro Majestic
- Dom Sensitive – Digital Random Hat
- Molly Rocket – God Damn
- Quirkestra – Voice Is Power
- Ricky Albeck – Sometimes
- Molly Rocket – She’s Cruel
- Birds Are Spies – Spin
- The Beautiful Black – Super Bitch
- Cull the Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
- Nice Biscuit – Fade Away
- Soursob Bob – Plenty of Fish
- Cull the Band – Tearin Me Apart
- Swimsuit – One with the birds
- Wex Dabbler – x
- Coldwave – Italia ’06
- Erin Buku – See You Shine
- Full Flower Moon Band – Megaflower
- The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
- Amyl and The Sniffers – Jerkin’
- Swapmeet – Collision
- The Genevieves – Adore You
- Sons of Zoku – Moonlight