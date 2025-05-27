Three D Lounge: 2025-05-27

- Charlie Byrd – Yvone
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Goldie Hawn – a Hard Days Night
- LA 4 ( Laurindo Almeida ) – Love Medley
- julie London – Our Day Will Come
- Cal Collins – Blue Prelude
- Charlie Byrd / Stan Getz – Samba Triste
- Charlie Byrd – Samba Triste
- Richard Galliano – Plus Fort Que Nous
- The Good Questions – Blue Room
- Charlie Byrd – O Barquinho ( Little Boat )
- john Pizzarelli – I Only Want Some
- Herb Alpert – Butterball
- Barney kessel / Stephane Grappelli – More Than You Know
