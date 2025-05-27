Three D Lounge: 2025-05-27

  1. Charlie Byrd – Yvone
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Goldie Hawn – a Hard Days Night
  4. LA 4 ( Laurindo Almeida ) – Love Medley
  5. julie London – Our Day Will Come
  6. Cal Collins – Blue Prelude
  7. Charlie Byrd / Stan Getz – Samba Triste
  8. Charlie Byrd – Samba Triste
  9. Richard Galliano – Plus Fort Que Nous
  10. The Good Questions – Blue Room
  11. Charlie Byrd – O Barquinho ( Little Boat )
  12. john Pizzarelli – I Only Want Some
  13. Herb Alpert – Butterball
  14. david Rose – the Stripper
  15. Barney kessel / Stephane Grappelli – More Than You Know
