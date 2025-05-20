Three D Lounge: 2025-05-20

- Casper Reardon – Junkman
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Gene Harris / Scott Hamilton Quintet – i Fall In Love Too Easily
- Cal Collins – Blues On My Mind
- Dizzy Gillespie – For The Gypsies
- Erroll Garner – What Is This Thing Called Love
- MaryLou Williamw Girl Stars – Harmony Grits
- Jimmy Smith / Wes Montgomery – O G D aka Road Song
- Oscar Peterson – On Green Dolphin Street
- Chet Atkins / Tommy Emmanuel – Road to Gundaghi / Waltzing Matilda
- Barney Kessell / Stephane Grappelli – More Than You Know
- Ramsey Lewis – Got To Be There
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Erroll Garner – Misty
Reader's opinions