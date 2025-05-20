Three D Lounge: 2025-05-20

  1. Casper Reardon – Junkman
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Gene Harris / Scott Hamilton Quintet – i Fall In Love Too Easily
  4. Cal Collins – Blues On My Mind
  5. Dizzy Gillespie – For The Gypsies
  6. Erroll Garner – What Is This Thing Called Love
  7. MaryLou Williamw Girl Stars – Harmony Grits
  8. Jimmy Smith / Wes Montgomery – O G D aka Road Song
  9. Oscar Peterson – On Green Dolphin Street
  10. Chet Atkins / Tommy Emmanuel – Road to Gundaghi / Waltzing Matilda
  11. Barney Kessell / Stephane Grappelli – More Than You Know
  12. Ramsey Lewis – Got To Be There
  14. Erroll Garner – Misty
