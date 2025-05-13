Three D Lounge: 2025-05-13

Written by on May 13, 2025

  1. Leo Addeo – Stumblin’
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Wes Montgomery – Bumpin’
  4. Django Reinhardt – September Song
  5. Carl Cress – Stage Fright
  6. Remo palmier – Side Track
  7. Isabel Rose – Thirteen Men
  8. Django reinhardt ( Le Hot Club ) – Twelth Year
  9. Jr Walker – My Love
  10. Donald Byrd – Cantaloupe Island
  11. Mary Lou Williams All Stars – Harmony Grits
  12. Charles Mingus – Slop
  13. Charles Mingus – Slop
  14. Chet Atkins / Tommy Emmanuel – road to Gundaghi / Waltzing Matilda
