Three D Lounge: 2025-05-13
Written by Playlist Robot on May 13, 2025
- Leo Addeo – Stumblin’
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Wes Montgomery – Bumpin’
- Django Reinhardt – September Song
- Carl Cress – Stage Fright
- Remo palmier – Side Track
- Isabel Rose – Thirteen Men
- Django reinhardt ( Le Hot Club ) – Twelth Year
- Jr Walker – My Love
- Donald Byrd – Cantaloupe Island
- Mary Lou Williams All Stars – Harmony Grits
- Charles Mingus – Slop
- Chet Atkins / Tommy Emmanuel – road to Gundaghi / Waltzing Matilda