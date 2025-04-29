Three D Lounge: 2025-04-29

  1. Nina Simone – Mood Indigo
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. kenny burrell / coleman hawkins – Tres Palabras
  4. Judy Bailey Quartet – Jude’s Blues
  5. Don Burrows – Lenda Das Amazonas
  6. Chet Atkins / Tommy Emmanuel – road to Gundaghi / waltzing matilda
  7. Charlie Byrd – Socegademente
  8. Modern Jazz Quartet – Pyramid
  9. Stanley Clarke – Jamaican Boy
  10. Corduroy – Something In My Eye
  11. David Grisman / Tony Rice – Swing 42
  12. Don Burrows – Ficarum Nus
  14. Stacey Kent – Isn’t This A Lovely Day
