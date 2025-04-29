Three D Lounge: 2025-04-29
- Nina Simone – Mood Indigo
- David Rose – the Stripper
- kenny burrell / coleman hawkins – Tres Palabras
- Judy Bailey Quartet – Jude’s Blues
- Don Burrows – Lenda Das Amazonas
- Chet Atkins / Tommy Emmanuel – road to Gundaghi / waltzing matilda
- Charlie Byrd – Socegademente
- Modern Jazz Quartet – Pyramid
- Stanley Clarke – Jamaican Boy
- Corduroy – Something In My Eye
- David Grisman / Tony Rice – Swing 42
- Don Burrows – Ficarum Nus
- Stacey Kent – Isn’t This A Lovely Day