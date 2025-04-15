Three D Lounge: 2025-04-15

Written by on April 15, 2025

  1. Slim Gaillard – Tiplight
  2. David ROse – the Stripper
  3. Lou Donaldson – Love Power
  4. Jerry Lee Lewis – Singing The Blues
  5. Aretha Franklin – it aint necessarily so
  6. Homer And Jethro – If Dreams Come True
  7. Chet Atkins / Dolly Parton – do i ever cross your mind
  8. James Morrison – what a friend we have in Jesus
  9. Charles Mingus – Ecclusiastics
  10. Dorothy Ashby – Little Sunflower
  11. Lou Donaldson – Elizabeth
  12. Art Van Damme – Little Boat
  13. David Rose – the Stripper
  14. Jerry Lee Lewis – i Know What It Means
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The RaT: 2025-04-15

Current track

Title

Artist