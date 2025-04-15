Three D Lounge: 2025-04-15
Written by Playlist Robot on April 15, 2025
- Slim Gaillard – Tiplight
- David ROse – the Stripper
- Lou Donaldson – Love Power
- Jerry Lee Lewis – Singing The Blues
- Aretha Franklin – it aint necessarily so
- Homer And Jethro – If Dreams Come True
- Chet Atkins / Dolly Parton – do i ever cross your mind
- James Morrison – what a friend we have in Jesus
- Charles Mingus – Ecclusiastics
- Dorothy Ashby – Little Sunflower
- Lou Donaldson – Elizabeth
- Art Van Damme – Little Boat
- Jerry Lee Lewis – i Know What It Means