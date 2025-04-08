Three D Lounge: 2025-04-08
Written by Playlist Robot on April 8, 2025
- Count Basie – Belly Roll
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Lou Donaldson – Love Power
- Stan Getz / Charlie Byrd – Samba Triste
- Gal Costa – Desafinado
- Gene Harris Trio + Stanley Turrentine – Uptown Sop
- Chet Atkins / Dolly Parton – Do I Ever Cross Your Mind
- Chet Atkins / Johnny Gimnle – Fiddlin’ Around
- Charles Mingus – Song With Orange
- Eartha Kitt – I Want To Be Evil
- Lou Donaldson – Dapper Dan
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Kenny Salmon – Serenade In Blue