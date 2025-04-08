Three D Lounge: 2025-04-08

April 8, 2025

  1. Count Basie – Belly Roll
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Lou Donaldson – Love Power
  4. Stan Getz / Charlie Byrd – Samba Triste
  5. Gal Costa – Desafinado
  6. Gene Harris Trio + Stanley Turrentine – Uptown Sop
  7. Chet Atkins / Dolly Parton – Do I Ever Cross Your Mind
  8. Chet Atkins / Johnny Gimnle – Fiddlin’ Around
  9. Charles Mingus – Song With Orange
  10. Eartha Kitt – I Want To Be Evil
  11. Lou Donaldson – Dapper Dan
  12. David Rose – the Stripper
  13. Kenny Salmon – Serenade In Blue
