Three D Lounge: 2025-04-01

  1. Chet Atkins – Around The World
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Chet Atkins / George Benson – A Mouse In The House
  4. Chet Atkins – Temptation
  5. Chet Atkins – Terry On The Turnpike
  6. Chet Atkins – Whispering
  7. Chet Atkins / Dolly Patton – Do I Ever Cross Your Mind
  8. Chet Atkins / Jerry Reed – Nashtownville
  9. Chet Atkins – Lonesome Road
  10. Chet Atkins – Honolulu Blue
  11. Chet Atkins – Zorba The Greek
  12. Chet Atkins – i Still Write Your Name In The Snow
  13. Chet Atkins – Ill Cry Instead
  14. Chet Atkins / Les Paul – Avalon
  15. Chet Atkins / Les Paul – Deed I Do
  16. Chet Atkins / Johnny Gimble – Fiddlin’ Around
  17. Chet Atkins / Mark Knopfler – There’ll Be Some Changes Made
  18. David Rose – the Stripper
  19. Chet Atkins / Merle Travis – I’ll See You In My Dreams
