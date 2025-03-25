Three D Lounge: 2025-03-25
Written by Playlist Robot on March 25, 2025
- Esquivel – Snowfall
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Brother Jack McDuff – Lew’s Piece
- Ella Fitzgerald – Puttin’ On The Ritz
- George Benson – Rock Candy
- Charles Mingus – 2 BS
- Erroll Garner – sunny side of the street
- Sergio Mendez – So danco samba
- Chet Atkins – Kicky
- Ramsey Lewis Trio – Look a Here
- Clarke terry / Gary McFarland – Soulbird
- Modern Jazz Quartet – Sketch
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Erroll Garner – Blue Skies