Three D Lounge: 2025-03-25

  1. Esquivel – Snowfall
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Brother Jack McDuff – Lew’s Piece
  4. Ella Fitzgerald – Puttin’ On The Ritz
  5. George Benson – Rock Candy
  6. Charles Mingus – 2 BS
  7. Erroll Garner – sunny side of the street
  8. Sergio Mendez – So danco samba
  9. Chet Atkins – Kicky
  10. Ramsey Lewis Trio – Look a Here
  11. Clarke terry / Gary McFarland – Soulbird
  12. Modern Jazz Quartet – Sketch
  14. Erroll Garner – Blue Skies
