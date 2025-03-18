Three D Lounge: 2025-03-18

  1. Clark Terry Gary Mcfarland – Fantastic Thats You
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Les Baxter – April In Portugal
  4. Dudley Moore – Blues For Boots
  5. Julie London – Easy Street
  6. Chet Atkins – Django’s Castle
  7. Ben Webster – How Deep Is The Ocean
  8. Rory Gallagher – Just The Smile
  9. Brother Jack McDuff – Opus De Funk
  10. Bruce Brown – You’re So Cool
  11. Chet Atkins Les Paul – Caravan
  12. Erroll Garner – Laura
  13. Duke Ellington – Daydream
  14. Chet Atkins – Walk Dont Run
  15. Wes Montgomery – Im just a lucky so and so
  17. Oscar Peterson Trio – C- Jam Blues
  17. Oscar Peterson Trio – C- Jam Blues
