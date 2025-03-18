Three D Lounge: 2025-03-18

- Clark Terry Gary Mcfarland – Fantastic Thats You
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Les Baxter – April In Portugal
- Dudley Moore – Blues For Boots
- Julie London – Easy Street
- Chet Atkins – Django’s Castle
- Ben Webster – How Deep Is The Ocean
- Rory Gallagher – Just The Smile
- Brother Jack McDuff – Opus De Funk
- Bruce Brown – You’re So Cool
- Chet Atkins Les Paul – Caravan
- Erroll Garner – Laura
- Duke Ellington – Daydream
- Chet Atkins – Walk Dont Run
- Wes Montgomery – Im just a lucky so and so
- Oscar Peterson Trio – C- Jam Blues
