Three D Lounge: 2025-03-04

Written by on March 4, 2025

  1. Buddy Merrill – Invitation
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Dave Brubeck – Poinciana
  4. Souzi And The Coolmints – Stormy Monday
  5. Roberta Flack / Donny Hathaway – Where Is The Love
  6. Dizzy Gillespie – Long Long Summer
  7. Charles Mingus – Blue Cee
  8. Buddy Merrill – El Cid
  9. Thelonious Monk – Round Midnight
  10. Esquivel – April In Portugal
  11. Gerry Mulligan – Capricious
  12. Dudley Moore Trio – My Blue Heaven
  14. Oscar Peterson Trio – Moten Swing
