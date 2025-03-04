Three D Lounge: 2025-03-04
Written by Playlist Robot on March 4, 2025
- Buddy Merrill – Invitation
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Dave Brubeck – Poinciana
- Souzi And The Coolmints – Stormy Monday
- Roberta Flack / Donny Hathaway – Where Is The Love
- Dizzy Gillespie – Long Long Summer
- Charles Mingus – Blue Cee
- Buddy Merrill – El Cid
- Thelonious Monk – Round Midnight
- Esquivel – April In Portugal
- Gerry Mulligan – Capricious
- Dudley Moore Trio – My Blue Heaven
- Oscar Peterson Trio – Moten Swing